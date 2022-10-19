Expand / Collapse search
Brazilian influencer Núbia Cristina Braga killed in hail of bullets at home: report

Instagram influencer Núbia Cristina Braga reportedly shot by two men who arrived at home on motorbikes

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A popular Brazilian social media influencer was reportedly gunned down at her home last week, according to local media reports.

Núbia Cristina Braga, a 23-year-old influencer with nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram as of Wednesday, was shot and killed at her home last week in the Santa Maria neighborhood of Aracaju, the capital of the Sergipe state on Brazil’s northeast coast.

Hours before she was killed on Friday, Braga posted her last Instagram story, sharing the details of a hair appointment, Jam Press reported. She had already returned home when two men reportedly arrived on a motor bicycle and entered her property through an open front door. 

Upon spotting the social media star, they opened fire, G1 Globo reported, citing Military Police (PM). The alleged assasins then fled the scene, but it’s unclear from reports whether anything was taken from the residence. 

Content creator Núbia Cristina Braga was found in her home in the neighbourhood of Santa Maria in Aracaju, Sergipe State, Brazil, on the evening of Oct. 14. Braga, who had nearly 60,000 Instagram followers and dreamed of being a world-famous influencer, visited a hair salon just before she was killed.

Content creator Núbia Cristina Braga was found in her home in the neighbourhood of Santa Maria in Aracaju, Sergipe State, Brazil, on the evening of Oct. 14. Braga, who had nearly 60,000 Instagram followers and dreamed of being a world-famous influencer, visited a hair salon just before she was killed. (Jam Press)

Authorities responded around 9 p.m. to find Braga shot several times lying in a pool of her own blood. 

Not motive has been announced and police are asking the public to call a hotline with any information. 

The victim’s aunt, Cláudia Menezes, said Braga, "never said if she was being threatened." 

Núbia Cristina Braga's last post on Instagram Stories reportedly showed her having her hair done. The young influencer returned home and was killed shortly after arriving. According to the police, two men arrived at her home on a motorbike and entered the property through the open front door.

Núbia Cristina Braga's last post on Instagram Stories reportedly showed her having her hair done. The young influencer returned home and was killed shortly after arriving. According to the police, two men arrived at her home on a motorbike and entered the property through the open front door. (Jam Press)

She said her niece regularly did volunteer work in the community, having helped organize events for Children's Day and Christmas. 

Friends said Braga dreamed of becoming a world-renowned influencer, owning her own clothing store, and used her social media profiles to give fashion advice. 

