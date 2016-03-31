Expand / Collapse search
Last Update April 1, 2016

Brazilian banker Joseph Safra charged in bribery scheme

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2012 file photo, Brazilian Joseph Safra arrives at Monaco's courthouse for the trial of American nurse Ted Maher who is on trial for the arson death of Safra's brother Edmond. Federal prosecutors in Brazil have charged the world's richest banker, Joseph Safra, for allegedly agreeing to pay bribes to tax auditors to reduce or annul fines on unpaid taxes, Brazil's Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Thursday, March 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File) (The Associated Press)

SAO PAULO – Brazilian prosecutors have charged the world's richest banker, Joseph Safra, for allegedly agreeing to pay more than $4 million in bribes to tax auditors to reduce or annul fines on unpaid taxes.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement Thursday that Safra knew of a 2014 plan by executives at Banco Safra to pay 15.3 million reals ($4.25 million) in bribes. Also charged was former bank executive Joao Inacio Puga who allegedly negotiated the bribe-payment scheme.

Prosecutors said Safra was not directly involved in the bribery negotiations, but taped conversations showed that Puga reported to Safra on the bribery talks.

The Safra Group, Safra's investment holding company, said in a statement that the charges filed by the prosecutors were "unfounded," and that no inducement was offered to auditors nor did the Safra Group receive any benefits.

Safra's fortune is estimated at about $18 billion by Forbes Magazine.