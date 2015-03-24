Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 8, 2015

Brazil police find 5 bodies inside car in Rio de Janeiro slum , 1 was headless

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 3

    Civil Defense workers carry away a body that was found along with others inside a car in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014. Police found the bodies of five men, one headless, along with a threatening note inside an abandoned car near the Mangueira slum. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (The Associated Press)

    Image 2 of 3

    Residents stand on an abandoned car to get a better view as police remove five bodies from a car in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014. Police found the bodies of five men, one headless, along with a threatening note inside a car abandoned near the Mangueira slum. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (The Associated Press)

    Image 3 of 3

    Police take photos of bodies after removing them from inside a car in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014. Police found the bodies of five men, one headless, along with a threatening note inside an abandoned car near the Mangueira slum. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (The Associated Press)

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian police have found the bodies of five men inside a car abandoned in one of the slums of Rio de Janeiro. At least one body was decapitated.

Police say in an email that they're investigating what appears to be retribution by one drug gang against members of another gang for the death of a 17-year-old boy in the same area earlier this week.

A message was scribbled on a pizza box left on the car. It read, "A life for a life" and "you killed an innocent."

Thursday's discovery adds to an upsurge of violence in Rio's already turbulent slums.

Gangs are increasingly staging attacks against one another and on police who are trying to create permanent posts in many slums before the 2016 Olympics.