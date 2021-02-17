Boris Johnson struggles to put gloves on at vaccine center, makes OJ Simpson crack

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson joked that he felt "like OJ Simpson" as he struggled to put on gloves at a vaccine center in Wales on Wednesday.

The wisecracking conservative leader made the remark as he pulled on blue gloves at a COVID-19 vaccination facility in Cwmbran.

A nurse accompanying Johnson said "absolutely" before he eventually squeezed the tight gloves over his hands.

He was presumably referring to the moment in the famous 1995 trial of the actor and football player when Simpson was asked to put on gloves believed to have been used in the killing of his ex-wife and her friend.

He was unable to put them on correctly, and his lawyer famously told the jury: "If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit."

Simpson was later found not guilty on murder charges, in a verdict that remains highly controversial to this day. Simpson was found liable in a civil suit two years later.