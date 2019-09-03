Expand / Collapse search
Brexit
British PM Boris Johnson dealt major blow as opponents seize parliamentary agenda control

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a major setback Tuesday when lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit voted to take control of the parliamentary agenda.

The defeat could set the stage for an opposing member of parliament to pass a bill to prevent Johnson from taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union before the Oct. 31 deadline without a deal in place.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.