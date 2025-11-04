Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Hamas hands over another Israeli hostage's remains as Gaza ceasefire exchanges continue

Red Cross transferring coffin containing body found in Shejaia suburb of Gaza City

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Red Cross monitors Hamas excavation in Gaza for missing Israeli hostages Video

Red Cross monitors Hamas excavation in Gaza for missing Israeli hostages

Red Cross members observe as Hamas digs in Gaza’s Al-Tuffah to find remains of the missing Israeli hostages. Israel says Hamas knows where most bodies are. (Video: TPS-IL.)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hamas handed over another coffin with the remains of an Israeli hostage to the Red Cross, who in turn delivered the body to Israeli officials, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

The Red Cross brought the coffin to Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed. The remains are set to be transferred into Israel, where a military rabbi will perform a military ceremony, Netanyahu's office added. 

Following the ceremony, the National Center of Forensic Medicine will conduct an identification process, and then the hostage's family will receive notification.

Hamas earlier said that it found the body of an Israeli soldier who had been held hostage in Gaza, Reuters reported. Hamas said the body was found in Shejaia, an eastern suburb of Gaza City in an area still occupied by Israeli forces, after Israel granted access to the location for teams from Hamas and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

ISRAEL RECEIVES 2 MORE HOSTAGE COFFINS FROM GAZA THROUGH RED CROSS OPERATION AS IDENTIFICATION BEGINS

Red Cross vehicle driving

A Red Cross vehicle transports a body, after Hamas said that it found the body of an Israeli hostage soldier on Tuesday and prepares to return it to Israel through the Red Cross, in Gaza City, Nov. 4, 2025.  (REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas)

This follows Sunday's release of the bodies of three Israeli hostages, including American Omer Neutra.

Hamas reportedly staging the discovery of bodies as hostage families remain desperate Video

RED CROSS TO RECEIVE 'SEVERAL COFFINS OF DECEASED HOSTAGES' IN GAZA STRIP, IDF SAYS

Hamas had agreed per the ceasefire to hand over the remains of 28 dead hostages in exchange for the bodies of 360 Palestinian militants who were killed in the Gaza war.

Red Cross vehicles in Gaza

The Red Cross transports the body of a deceased hostage, who had been held in Gaza since the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, after it was handed over by Hamas militants as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 30, 2025.  (Ramadan Abed/Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Before Tuesday, Hamas had released the remains of 20 hostages, with eight remaining in Gaza.

Fox News' Yael Kuriel, Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Close modal

Continue