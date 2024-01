Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is unable to leave Davos, Switzerland, where he was attending the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, due to a problem with his aircraft, officials said.

According to Bloomberg, his aircraft, a modified Boeing 737, suffered a critical error after an oxygen leak was detected and it was not immediately fixable. The aircraft was subsequently deemed unsafe to fly.

The update came hours after Blinken spoke during a Davos panel, where he called for stability in the Middle East and said the region was at "an inflection point" that requires hard decisions. He also projected confidence that a resolution could be made to end the Israel-Hamas war.

"We’re in the midst of what is human tragedy in so many ways in the Middle East right now — for the Israelis and Palestinians alike," Blinken said.

During his remarks, he reiterated the need for a "pathway to a Palestinian state" and said Israel would not "get genuine security absent that."

"The problem is getting from here to there, and of course, it requires very difficult, challenging decisions. It requires a mindset that is open to that perspective," Blinken said.

Blinken said Israelis would need to decide on their leadership and direction, saying it's up to them whether the country can "seize the opportunity that we believe is there."

Prior to the Davos trip, Blinken spent a week-long trip to the Middle East aimed at calming tensions across the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.