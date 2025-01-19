Bittersweet rejoicing as first hostages return to Israel after 471 days in captivity

In the first images of the three hostages Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari being released to the Israeli Defense Forces on Sunday after their long captivity by Hamas, their faces told a story of resilience. After spending 471 days as prisoners, all three women were able to walk unaided from Red Cross vehicles to waiting IDF officials, marking the first step in Israel's historic cease-fire and hostage exchange agreement with Hamas.

The return of the three women was celebrated across Israel. Mandy Damari, mother of British-Israeli Emily Damari, said in a statement: "After 471 days Emily is finally home. I want to thank everyone who never stopped fighting for Emily throughout this horrendous ordeal, and who never stopped saying her name. In Israel, Britain, the United States, and around the world. Thank you for bringing Emily home. While Emily’s nightmare in Gaza is over, for too many other families the impossible wait continues. Every last hostage must be released, and humanitarian aid must be provided to the hostages who are still waiting to come home."

In a live broadcast, Romi Gonen’s father, Eitan, recited the Jewish blessing "Shehecheyanu," expressing gratitude for his daughter’s safe return. Meanwhile, her grandmother, Debora, voiced both relief and anguish: "I’ve waited for this day, this is the reason I live for, to see my granddaughter come home. But my heart is with the families still waiting. We must bring them all home."

Ashley Waxman Bakshi, the cousin of Agam Berger—a young soldier still held captive—captured the mixed emotions of the day. "After enduring hell, we desperately needed a moment to breathe and smile," Bakshi told Fox New Digital during a gathering in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, where thousands came together to witness the first phase of the deal. "But this is only the beginning. We must continue until everyone is home."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who received real-time updates from IDF Coordinator Brigadier General (Res.) Gal Hirsch, described the moment as deeply emotional. "These three women have endured unimaginable darkness," Netanyahu said on the call with Hirsch. "Today, they step into the light, free at last, thanks to the heroic sacrifices of our soldiers. We will not stop until every last hostage is returned."

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog welcomed the three women with a message of hope: "Romi, Emily, and Doron—so beloved and missed—an entire nation rejoices in your return. This is a day of joy and comfort, and the beginning of a challenging journey of recovery and healing together." Herzog also acknowledged the pain of families still waiting for news of their loved ones, pledging that Israel would not rest until all hostages were brought home.

The release of the hostages comes as part of a U.S.-Qatar-Egypt-mediated deal, in which Israel will release 90 Palestinian prisoners, some convicted of murder. Critics fear the potential security risks of releasing individuals involved in terror attacks that claimed Israeli lives. Defense Minister Israel Katz acknowledged these concerns, stating, "This is a moment of hope, but we must remain vigilant. We will not rest until all hostages are returned, alive or for burial."

President Joe Biden reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting Israel and ensuring the deal’s success, while acknowledging its complexity. "This deal must be seen through to its end. It falls to the next administration to continue this work, but today is a step forward."

The deal, while sparking hope, also fuels anxiety about its durability and consequences. Critics question whether Hamas will honor the terms of the multi-phase agreement and express fears over the release of dangerous prisoners potentially reigniting violence.

The first phase of the agreement is set to last five weeks, with hostages and prisoners exchanged in carefully planned stages. By the 16th day, negotiations will begin for the second phase, focusing on the release of soldiers and young men, as well as the return of bodies. The IDF will maintain a presence in Gaza during this period, moving troops to a new security zone to oversee the deal’s implementation.

For the families of the 98 hostages still held by Hamas, Sunday’s events brought a glimmer of hope amid the pain. "We rejoice for the families reunited today," Bakshi said. "But this is far from over. It’s just the beginning of a long journey to bring everyone home."