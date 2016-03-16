Bhutan celebrates royal baby by planting 108,000 trees

Citizens in Bhutan are anxious to ensure the survival of groves of trees planted across the Himalayan nation recently to honor the beloved king and queen's new baby boy.

Dozens of people stop during daily walks or drives in order to water the 108,000 saplings placed on hillsides and in valleys in Bhutan.

Prime Minister Tschering Tobgay joined tens of thousands of volunteers last week in planting the trees to honor the newest member of the royal family, who was born a month ago. King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema are wildly popular in the Buddhist nation of 800,000.

In Buddhism, trees are considered divine symbols of longevity, health, beauty and compassion.