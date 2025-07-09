Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Middle East

Belly dancer arrested in Egypt over Instagram videos deemed 'morally corrupt' by authorities

Linda Martino found with 'substantial' money as Italian embassy seeks release of dancer who describes herself as 'more than you can handle'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Italian tourist allegedly kidnapped, tortured for crypto in NYC Video

Italian tourist allegedly kidnapped, tortured for crypto in NYC

Fox News’ Chanley Painter reports on a crypto investor arrested in connection with an Italian tourist who claims he was kidnapped and tortured for weeks in a New York City apartment before escaping.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Italian belly dancer of Egyptian descent was arrested in her native country for "using seductive techniques," according to media reports. 

Sohila Tarek Hassan Haggag, a naturalized Italian citizen who was born in Egypt and holds Egyptian citizenship, was taken into police custody at the Cairo International Airport on June 22. She is accused of corrupting public morals with her provocative dancing, The Telegraph reported. 

WIFE OF BOULDER FIREBOMBING SUSPECT BEGS AMERICANS FOR HELP WHILE JUDGE DELAYS DEPORTATION

Sohila Tarek Hassan Haggag and an image of Cairo's airport

Sohila Tarek Hassan Haggag, who belly dances under the name Linda Martino, was arrested at Cairo's airport in June. 

The case against Haggag, who dances under the name Linda Martino, was triggered by videos on her Instagram account, in which she writhes around in revealing clothing and describes herself as "more than you can handle."

She appeared "in indecent clothing, deliberately exposing sensitive areas of the body, in blatant violation of social values," according to investigators. 

ABREGO GARCIA SAYS HE ENDURED BEATINGS, TORTURE IN SALVADORAN PRISON AHEAD OF CRIMINAL TRIAL

Prosecutors in Cairo said she "used seductive techniques and provocative dances to incite vice."

During her arrest, she was found with a "substantial" amount of money, the news report said. The Italian embassy in Cairo was seeking her release. 

People in a crowded street in Cairo

People crowd a street a few hours ahead of curfew in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Nariman El-Mofty/AP Photo)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haggag is supposed to remain in jail for at least two more weeks. She reportedly moved back to Egypt several years ago, where she built her successful career. She was previously married to an Italian, the report said. 

In recent years, Egypt has clamped down on activities deemed morally questionable. Five belly dancers have been jailed under president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on charges similar to those against Haggag, Italian media reported.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.