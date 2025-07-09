Belly dancer arrested in Egypt over Instagram videos deemed 'morally corrupt' by authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Italian belly dancer of Egyptian descent was arrested in her native country for "using seductive techniques," according to media reports.

Sohila Tarek Hassan Haggag, a naturalized Italian citizen who was born in Egypt and holds Egyptian citizenship, was taken into police custody at the Cairo International Airport on June 22. She is accused of corrupting public morals with her provocative dancing, The Telegraph reported.

The case against Haggag, who dances under the name Linda Martino, was triggered by videos on her Instagram account, in which she writhes around in revealing clothing and describes herself as "more than you can handle."

She appeared "in indecent clothing, deliberately exposing sensitive areas of the body, in blatant violation of social values," according to investigators.

Prosecutors in Cairo said she "used seductive techniques and provocative dances to incite vice."

During her arrest, she was found with a "substantial" amount of money, the news report said. The Italian embassy in Cairo was seeking her release.

Haggag is supposed to remain in jail for at least two more weeks. She reportedly moved back to Egypt several years ago, where she built her successful career. She was previously married to an Italian, the report said.

In recent years, Egypt has clamped down on activities deemed morally questionable. Five belly dancers have been jailed under president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on charges similar to those against Haggag, Italian media reported.