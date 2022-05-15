Beijing extends work-from-home rule as new COVID cases keep coming

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chinese authorities extended work-from-home rules in four of Beijing's 16 districts on Sunday as the city continues to struggle with the spread of COVID-19.

The four impacted districts include the city's largest, according to Reuters. City authorities released official numbers stating that 55 new cases had been found between Friday and Saturday afternoon, with nearly a dozen being found outside quarantined areas.

Chinese authorities have a history of publicizing false COVID-19 data, however, and routinely misrepresented case and death numbers during the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The continued restrictions come after more than a month of severe lockdowns in both Beijing and Shanghai.

The Beijing outbreak is small compared to that of Shanghai, where more than 500,000 cases were recorded publicly. Shanghai also saw the more severe restrictions, with transportation being shut down and residents forced to stay inside their homes. The quarantine measures caused widespread hunger throughout the city.

The city remains in lockdown, but officials have stated the restrictions will loosen in the coming days.