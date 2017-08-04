Bear seriously injures employee in Sweden animal park

Swedish police say a man has been seriously injured by a bear in one of Europe's largest predator parks in northern Sweden.

Police say the man was cleaning an enclosure at the Orsa Rovdjurspark when he was attacked by a brown bear that had dug its way under the fence. The employee, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital by helicopter.

Police said Friday the man had been seriously injured but didn't give details.

Park manager Anders Blomquist told Aftonbladet tabloid that a group of visitors who were inside the enclosure and witnessed the attack were shocked but unharmed.

The Orsa Rovdjurspark, 330 kilometers (205 miles) north of Stockholm, has predators including different species of bears, leopards, lynxes and wolves.

Blomquist told Aftonbladet the 2-year-old animal would be put to sleep.