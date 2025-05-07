Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Crime

Ax attack at university leaves 1 dead, 1 injured as police reportedly find severed head at scene

The 22-year-old suspect was detained, Polish police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A woman's head was reportedly severed Wednesday when a man began attacking people with an ax on a college campus in Poland.

Polish police said a man was detained after he killed one person with an ax at Warsaw University.

Warsaw police at the site of an attack

Police secure an area on the Warsaw University campus after an attack with an ax, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday. (Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

"Police have detained a man who entered the University of Warsaw campus. One person died, another was taken to hospital with injuries," Warsaw Police said in a statement on X.

The incident happened at about 1:40 p.m. local time when the 22-year-old man entered the campus. 

Warsaw police at a crime scene

Police secure the Warsaw University campus, May 7, 2025. (Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

"One person died, the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries," Warsaw police said. "Prosecutors and police are working on site. Actions in progress."

Private broadcaster Polsat News reported that a woman's severed head and an ax had been found at the school, Reuters reported

Authorities at a Warsaw college campus

Police operate near the main access to the Warsaw University. (Reuters/Kacper Pempel)

A spokesperson for the district prosecutor's office told the news outlet that a female university administrative employee was killed at the scene and a security guard was injured and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.