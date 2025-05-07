Ax attack at university leaves 1 dead, 1 injured as police reportedly find severed head at scene

A woman's head was reportedly severed Wednesday when a man began attacking people with an ax on a college campus in Poland.

Polish police said a man was detained after he killed one person with an ax at Warsaw University.

GERMANY'S NEW LEADER LOOKS TO DISTANCE EUROPE FROM TRUMP

"Police have detained a man who entered the University of Warsaw campus. One person died, another was taken to hospital with injuries," Warsaw Police said in a statement on X.

The incident happened at about 1:40 p.m. local time when the 22-year-old man entered the campus.

TRUMP CELEBRATES CONSERVATIVE PARTY WIN IN GERMANY

"One person died, the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries," Warsaw police said. "Prosecutors and police are working on site. Actions in progress."

Private broadcaster Polsat News reported that a woman's severed head and an ax had been found at the school, Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the district prosecutor's office told the news outlet that a female university administrative employee was killed at the scene and a security guard was injured and taken to hospital in a critical condition.