Austrian man lasts more than 2.5 hours in box of ice to break own record

Josef Koeberl knows how to keep it cool.

The Austrian has managed to spend two hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made glass box filled up to his shoulders with ice cubes – wearing nothing but swim trunks.

“I’m fighting the pain by visualizing and drawing on positive emotions so I can dampen this wave of pain," Koeberl told reporters Saturday as a small crowd gathered in the town of Melk to watch the feat. "That way I can endure.”

Koeberl, the Associated Press says, beat his own record from 2019 by 30 minutes. It reportedly took more than 440 pounds of ice to fill up the box.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After being taken out of the icebox by helpers, Koeberl said the sun felt “really great” on his back.

Koeberl is planning to beat his own record one more time -- next year in Los Angeles. His team claims that Koeberl's personal record is also the current world record when it comes to exposing the body to ice for as long as possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.