Australian truck carrying toilet paper catches fire, police say

A semi-trailer carrying toilet paper caught fire early Friday on a highway in southeast Australia, police said.

Firefighters were able to save the prime mover and first trailer, but not the B trailer that was carrying a load of toilet paper.

The exact amount being transported was unclear. But the fire comes amid panicked shoppers around the world hoarding toilet paper over the outbreak of COVID-19.

The fire broke out on the Hume Highway in New South Wales. Crews from surrounding areas arrived on the scene to help, the Canberra Times reported.

It is the second time this month an Australian truck carrying toilet paper has caught fire. On March 4, a semi-trailer carrying toilet paper caught fire in Brisbane, worsening fears over potential shortages.

“There was quite an interesting fuel load on this particular vehicle as we believe toilet paper is quite precious at the moment, so we’ve been able to save half the load on this particular truck,” fire official told abc.net.au after the flames were extinguished.