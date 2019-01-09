Australian prime minister’s family portrait has glaring Photoshop fail

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has two left feet -- and it has nothing to do with his dancing.

A photo previously posted on the prime minister’s official website showed the Morrison family sitting on the grass and striking a pose for a portrait. The prime minister, however, was wearing white shoes, or, upon close inspection, one white shoe, twice.

It's not clear why the second left shoe was swapped photoshopped in, but, eventually, Morrison's office swapped out the edited photo for the original.

But that didn't stop social media users from talking about the huge oversight. The hashtag #shoegate soon went viral on Twitter and was transformed into several hilarious memes.

The prime minister took to Twitter Tuesday to clear the air.

“Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet! Here they are in all their glory – my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit,” he joked in a tweet.

He also shared a photo of his white and blue striped K-Swiss sneakers.