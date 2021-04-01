Australian police force unveils 'SAUSAGE' dogs in hilarious April Fools' prank

This April Fools' joke went to the dogs.

Australian police unveiled a new fighting force to enhance the protection of average citizens and neighborhoods alike: the Small Area Urban Searching And Guided Evacuation Dogs unit, or "SAUSAGE Dogs."

South Australia Police unveiled the new unit of three Dachshunds with a video posted online to describe the reasons why they wanted to introduce the crime-fighting dogs.

"What this is going to do is really give us a new element of what we can offer up to the South Australia community," Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said of the new recruits. "It’s been really hard work lifting those 40-kilo Shepherds, especially above your head."

The SAUSAGE dogs are purebred, the force said, and they allow the police to cut costs and take new tactical approaches: their lighter size allows police to "chuck" them into hard-to-reach spaces to finish operations.

"We can chuck them under cars, under cupboards and things like that," Stevens continued. He even -- jokingly -- suggested that they might attach the dogs to drones and "tactically deploy them" into people’s homes and other hard-to-reach locations.

Of course, the SAUSAGE unit is an elaborate April Fools' joke that the police had fun putting together, attaching a disclaimer on their website to ensure that none of the dogs were harmed in making the video.

"SAPOL would like to thank all those who provided positive comment to our story and to reassure everyone that no Dachshund was actually attached to a drone; flown to any location; or placed in any harm during the making of this video. Who knows maybe this concept might actually work sometime in the future," the disclaimer read.