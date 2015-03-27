Australian funeral held for last WWI combat vet

The last known combat veteran of World War I has been laid to rest at a funeral in Australia.

Claude Stanley Choules died two weeks ago at age 110. During a funeral held Friday in the Western Australia city of Fremantle, his loved ones remembered him as a remarkable man.

Choules' son Adrian urged mourners not to be sad as his father had lived "a very long and very wonderful life."

Choules began training with the British Royal Navy at age 14. In 1917, he joined the battleship HMS Revenge, from which he watched the 1918 surrender of the German High Seas Fleet, the main battle fleet of the German Navy during the war. He later joined the Royal Australian Navy.

Choules published his autobiography at age 108.