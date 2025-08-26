Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Australia boots Iranian diplomats after alleging Islamic Republic behind recent antisemitic attacks

ASIO gathered 'credible intelligence' linking Islamic Republic to Sydney restaurant and Melbourne synagogue incidents

Bradford Betz
Australian nurses allegedly suspended after video shows threats to kill Israeli man Video

Australian nurses allegedly suspended after video shows threats to kill Israeli man

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul has the latest on reports about the alleged incident on 'America Reports.'

The Australian government says it is expelling two Iranian diplomats after alleging that the Islamic Republic was behind at least two antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. 

Speaking to reporters, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the country’s main domestic spy agency, ASIO, had "gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a deeply disturbing conclusion." 

"The Iranian government directed at least two of these attacks," Albanese said, referring to recent attacks on a Sydney restaurant and a Melbourne synagogue. "Iran has sought to disguise its involvement but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks." 

The Australian government informed Iran's ambassador to Australia shortly before Albanese’s announcement that they would be expelled. It also withdrew Australian diplomats posted in Iran to a third country.

ANTISEMITIC ATTACKERS VIOLENTLY TARGET SYNAGOGUE, ISRAELI RESTAURANT IN AUSTRALIA

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces that Australia will recognize a Palestinian state at a press conference in Canberra, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.  (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

Antisemitic incidents in both Melbourne and Sydney rose steeply following the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Israel that triggered Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza. 

The prime minister also said Australia plans to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

Australia synagogue attack

A member of the Jewish community recovers a Torah scroll from the Adass Israel Synagogue on December 06, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The move comes after Australia announced earlier this month that it plans to recognize Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly in September. 

Iranian embassy in Australia

A general view of the Iranian Embassy in Canberra, Australia, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.  (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

The announcement triggered a scathing response from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who accused Australia of betraying Israel

"History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia’s Jews," Netanyahu said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

