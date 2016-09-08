Armenia sends 129 telecoms fraud suspects to China

Armenia has sent 129 Chinese and Taiwanese telecoms fraud suspects to China for investigation and likely prosecution.

Media reports Thursday said they were arrested in raids on six locations in August and China sent a team to aid in the investigation later that month.

The decision to send the Taiwanese to China brought a protest from Taiwan's government to both Armenia and China. Taipei says Beijing has no right to hold them and demands suspects in such cases be handed over to Taiwanese authorities.

Xinhua said the group was suspected of posing as Chinese law enforcement officers to extort Chinese out of about $1.2 million spread across 50 different cases. China says it has the right to prosecute since the victims of the crimes were its citizens.