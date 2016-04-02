Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update April 2, 2016

Armenia: Heavy fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, helicopter hit

By | Associated Press
  • 5b801b20-
    Image 1 of 3

    Doctors render aid to 12-year-old Gevorg Grigoryan, who was wounded in a missile barrage by Azerbaijani forces, in a hospital in Stepanakert, in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenia, Saturday, April 2, 2016. Heavy fighting has broken out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces along the front lines of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, reportedly killing at least one child in what one official called the worst clashes since 1994. (Areg Balayan/PAN Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 6e1791cb-
    Image 2 of 3

    12-year-old Gevorg Grigoryan's mother pulls a blanket up for her son who was wounded in a missile barrage by Azerbaijani forces, in a hospital in Stepanakert, in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenia, Saturday, April 2, 2016. Heavy fighting has broken out between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces along the front lines of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, reportedly killing at least one child in what one official called the worst clashes since 1994. (Areg Balayan/PAN Photo via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • ed79f7b4-
    Image 3 of 3

    In this image from TV, a car destroyed with blood showing in the aftermath after heavy fighting erupted in Terter, Azerbaijan, Saturday April 2, 2016, between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia expressed grave concern on Saturday over the recent military conflict along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, calling on all parties involved to stop fighting and exercise restraint. Officials from each of the former Soviet republics blamed the other on Saturday for the fighting which began overnight. (Kanal S TV via AP) TV OUT (The Associated Press)

YEREVAN, Armenia – The Armenian Defense Ministry says heavy fighting has broken out with Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, a section of Azerbaijan that is under the control of local ethnic Armenian forces and the Armenian military.

Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told The Associated Press on Saturday that the fighting was taking place along the entire "line of control" that separates Nagorno-Karabakh from the rest of Azerbaijan. In a separate posting on Facebook, he said there were losses on both sides and that an Azerbaijani helicopter was hit.

There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan authorities.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been controlled by Armenia's military and local forces since a war ended in 1994. Years of negotiations under the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have brought little progress in resolving the dispute.