South America
Argentina suspends poultry exports after detecting 1st case of bird flu

25 bird flu cases, mostly from wild birds, have been confirmed in Argentina

Reuters
Argentina has confirmed its first case of bird flu in industrial poultry, its agriculture secretary said on Tuesday, causing it to suspend avian product exports and raising fears the disease could spread and hurt exports from the South American nation.

The case was detected in the southern province of Rio Negro, an area with ​​low poultry density, Secretary Juan Jose Bahillo said on Twitter.

"Our poultry products continue to be safe for Argentines. The suspension of exports responds to the requirements of international regulations," he said, adding that the measure from the country's food safety agency aimed to avoid further spread.

A person holds a test tube labeled "Bird Flu" on Jan 14, 2023. Argentina has detected its first case of bird flu in industrial poultry, prompting the country to halt its poultry exports.

A person holds a test tube labeled "Bird Flu" on Jan 14, 2023. Argentina has detected its first case of bird flu in industrial poultry, prompting the country to halt its poultry exports. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Some 25 cases have been confirmed so far, mostly in wild birds. The first cases were reported in mid-February and caused the country to declare a sanitary emergency.

Poultry products generate exports for Argentina valued at just over $350 million per year.