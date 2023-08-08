Expand / Collapse search
South America
Argentina declared free from avian flu as 18 commercial farm outbreaks subside

Argentina confronted its inaugural case of avian flu by enacting temporary halt in poultry exports

Reuters
Argentina is free of cases of avian flu after the last of 18 outbreaks at commercial farms came to an end, the country's agricultural secretary said on Tuesday.

Argentina's first case of avian flu in commercial poultry was detected in February, pausing poultry exports for a month. Shipments restarted in March after the Argentine government reached agreements with importing countries.

Argentina is free of the avian flu after a commercial farm was dealing with outbreaks.

State health agency SENASA ruled Argentina was avian flu-free in a document submitted to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), Agriculture Secretary Juan Jose Bahillo said in a statement.

Last year, Argentina brought in around $384 million from exporting some 227,247 metric tons of poultry meat, according to government data.