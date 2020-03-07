Expand / Collapse search
Latin America
Published

Argentina announces first coronavirus death in Latin America

Associated Press
A 64-year-old patient died in Argentina as a result of the new coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America, health authorities announced Saturday.

The Ministry of Health said the person lived in Buenos Aires and had been confirmed with COVID-19.

The patient, who suffered kidney failure, already had diabetes, hypertension and bronchitis before being infected with the virus, a statement said.