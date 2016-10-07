Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

APNewsBreak: UN criticism of Trump prompts Russian response

By | Associated Press
  • dd7b3173-
    Image 1 of 3

    In this Oct. 6, 2016, photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a town hall in Sandown, N.H. Russia's government lodged a formal complaint last month with the United Nations over a top U.N. official's condemnations of Trump and some European politicians, diplomats told The Associated Press, an intervention that underscores the unusual links between the Republican presidential nominee and the Kremlin. There is no evidence Trump sought Russia's assistance, or was even aware of the criticism by Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) (The Associated Press)

  • b321dc6f-
    Image 2 of 3

    FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein speaks in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Russia's government lodged a formal complaint in September with the United Nations over a top U.N. official's condemnations of Donald Trump and some European politicians, diplomats told The Associated Press. There is no evidence Trump sought Russia's assistance, or was even aware of the criticism by Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights. Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, issued a verbal "demarche" to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in a private meeting on Sept. 13, according to three diplomats familiar with the conversation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File) (The Associated Press)

  • ef1fd0d5-
    Image 3 of 3

    In this Oct. 6, 2016, photo, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin speaks at U.N. headquarters. Russia's government lodged a formal complaint in September with the United Nations over a top U.N. official's condemnations of Donald Trump and some European politicians, diplomats told The Associated Press. There is no evidence Trump sought Russia's assistance, or was even aware of the criticism by Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights. Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, issued a verbal "demarche" to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in a private meeting on Sept. 13, according to three diplomats familiar with the conversation. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) (The Associated Press)

GENEVA – Diplomats tell The Associated Press that Russia's government lodged a formal complaint last month with the United Nations over a top U.N. official's condemnations of Donald Trump and some European politicians.

The intervention underscores the unusual links between the Kremlin and the Republican presidential nominee.

There is no evidence Trump sought Russia's assistance, or was even aware of the criticism by Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights.

But three diplomats say the criticism prompted Vitaly Churkin, Russia's U.N. ambassador, to issue a verbal "demarche" to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in a private meeting on Sept. 13.

The diplomats weren't authorized to speak publicly about the matter and demanded anonymity, fearing possible diplomatic repercussions from Russia, a powerful, permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.