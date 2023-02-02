Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Tate intimidated, deceived 6 women to 'transform them into slaves,' prosecutors say

Prosecutors allege that Andrew Tate raped at least one woman and forced her into a pornography scheme

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Prosecutors have accused former kickboxing star and right-wing personality Andrew Tate, 36, of intimidating and deceiving six women to "transform them into slaves."

Bucharest court officials released a 61-page document covering a hearing from Dec. 30, 2022, one day after Tate and his 34-year-old brother Tristan were arrested on human trafficking and rape charges in Romania, Reuters reported.

The document reportedly contained dozens of WhatsApp messages Tate sent to at least one of the women involved in the human trafficking operation, offering her love and a new life in exchange for her loyalty.

Andrew Tate, center, and his brother Tristan, leave after appearing at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Jan.10, 2023.

"You must understand that once you are mine, you will be mine forever," he said on Feb. 4, 2022, in a push to get the woman to join him in Romania. The text included in the document from Romanian prosecutors was translated by Reuters from Romanian to English. 

"Nothing bad will happen," he then apparently wrote Feb. 9. "But you have to be on my side."

Within the next month, Tate reportedly raped the woman twice and forced her to join his alleged human trafficking scheme that involved making pornography for the online platform OnlyFans.

In this grab taken from video released by Observator Antena 1, social media personality Andrew Tate is led away by police in the Ilfov area, north of Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 29, 2022. 

The Tate brothers' attorney, Eugen Vidineac, has not commented on the release of the document. According to court documents, he has reportedly claimed the women involved in the operation were not mistreated and "lived off the backs of the famous Tates."

"They were joyful, and nobody was forcing them to do these things," he claimed, according to Reuters. 

Vidineac also accused one of the alleged victims of lying about the rape claims, saying she and Tate had sex and claiming it was consensual. 

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest after being detained for 24 hours in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 29, 2022. 

Two of the six women, identified as Beatrice and Iasmina, reportedly told a Romanian TV station last month that they are not victims and suggested the Tates were innocent. 

The other four women have not publicly commented on the charges. 

The Tate brothers remain in police custody.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.