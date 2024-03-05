Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Albania imprisons ethnic Greek mayor on vote-buying charges, stoking regional tension fears

Himare Mayor Dhionisios Alfred Beleri allegedly offered $390 to buy 8 votes

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Albanian court on Tuesday imprisoned a mayor from the country's Greek minority on vote-buying charges, a ruling that was expected to raise tensions with neighboring Greece.

Greece had called on Albania’s government to stop the process against Dhionisios Alfred Beleri, saying the case could negatively impact Albania’s application to join the European Union. Albania is a candidate member negotiating full membership.

Albania’s government has said it could do nothing while the case was in court.

ALBANIA REFURBISHES SOVIET-ERA AIR BASE INTO REGIONAL HUB OF NATO AIR OPERATIONS

The Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime gave Beleri a two-year sentence.

Albanian flag

The Albanian flag flies in Skopje, North Macedonia (then Macedonia), Nov. 28, 2017. (Photo by Nake Batev/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beleri was elected mayor of Himare, 150 miles south of the capital, Tirana. He was arrested days before the vote while allegedly offering 40,000 Albanian leks ($390 at the time) to buy eight votes. Beleri won the election but could not be sworn in while under arrest.

Beleri's lawyer, Geni Gjyzari, asserted that the verdict was "political as the prime minister had ordered it," adding that he would appeal.

Greece’s foreign ministry said the court decision "increases the concern already expressed on the objectivity of the (judicial) process," claiming that the sentence is "clearly disproportionate to the alleged offense."

"The selective implementation of court rulings and the prejudging of court decisions do not conform with the rule of law," a ministry statement said. "The Greek government will closely follow the case and hopes to see a fair and objective ruling at the appeal trial."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Relations between Greece and post-communist Albania have been uneasy at times, largely over issues of minority rights and the sizable Albanian community in Greece.