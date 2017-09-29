Albania agrees to help identify communist era's missing

Albania has agreed to work with international experts in identifying people who went missing during the country's communist past.

Prime Minister Edi Rama met Friday with Kathryne Bomberger, director-general of the International Commission on Missing Persons. The commission said in a statement that they discussed establishing a program to account for those who disappeared.

Official numbers based on files from the communist rule of Albania 1945-1991 have revealed that about 6,000 people were killed, 34,000 imprisoned and more than 50,000 sent to internment camps.

The commission says the initial phase of its work in Albania will include trying to identify the remains from a mass grave discovered northeast of Tirana in 2010 and from a site in southern Albania.

Albania opened the files in 2015 in part to help determine the fate of the missing.