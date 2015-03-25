Al-Qaida affiliate in North Africa warns France, allies of revenge for war in Mali

Al-Qaida's North Africa branch is threatening to seek revenge against all countries taking part in the French-led war in Mali.

The terror group warned late Thursday: "No one who participated in this ferocious attack on our people in north Mali will be safe."

Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, or AQIM, had taken written questions from international journalists. On Thursday, the group released a 28-page document outlining responses to the questions in English.

The terror group, which is holding a number of French hostages in the desert, said the captives' fate "is in the hands of French President Francois Hollande."

The group declined to comment on how many casualties it has suffered since the French-led war began in January.