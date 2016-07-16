African leaders meet amid South Sudan violence, ICC concerns

African leaders are gathering in the Rwandan capital for a summit that is expected to discuss the latest violence in South Sudan as well as the continent's uneasy relationship with the International Criminal Court.

Ahead of the summit of heads of state on Sunday, some African states have renewed efforts to quit the ICC en masse despite the opposition of some countries like Botswana.

Nigeria, Senegal and Ivory Coast have been pushing back as well in recent days.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has led growing criticism of the ICC, recently calling it a "useless" court that he no longer supports.

Some countries say the ICC focuses only on Africa.

The summit comes after new violence in South Sudan, where clashing army factions raised concerns of a return to civil war.