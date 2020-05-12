Siege on Afghan hospital maternity ward leaves more than a dozen, including babies, dead

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Gunmen attempted to siege a hospital in Kabul Tuesday morning where Doctors Without Borders runs a maternity clinic, killing at least 13 people, including two newborn babies, according to reports.

At least 15 others were wounded in the attack at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital located in a mostly Shiite Muslim neighborhood in Afghanistan’s capital. At least three armed men dressed in police uniforms stormed the building and began throwing grenades and shooting, The Guardian reported.

Neither the Taliban nor the Islamic State (IS) immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. It remained unclear why the hospital was targetted.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said that more than 80 women and babies were evacuated by Afghan security forces as the firefight got underway, according to the Associated Press. Several doctors trapped on the upper floors of the hospital jumped to an adjacent building to escape the gunfire.

Black smoke rose into the sky over the hospital in Kabul's Dashti Barchi, a neighborhood home to the Hazara community, a Shiite Muslim minority, who have suffered past attacks by Islamic State militants.

The 100-bed hospital has a maternity clinic on the first floor run by the international humanitarian medical non-governmental organization Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

The three gunmen had been shot dead by Afghan security forces by the afternoon, Reuters reported.

Beyond the Afghan capital, a separate spat of violence unfolded Tuesday in the eastern Nangarhar province, where a suicide bomber targeted a funeral ceremony, killing at least 24 and wounding at least 69 others, Reuters reported.

Mourners had gathered in the Khewa district to honor Shaikh Akram, a local pro-government militia commander and former warlord who had died of a heart attack on Monday night, Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told the AP.

The dead included Abdullah Lala Jan, a provincial council member. His father, Noor Agha, a lawmaker, was wounded in the attack. Another provincial council member, Zabihullah Zemarai, said dozens of people, including, lawmakers, provincial council members and locals had gathered for the funeral.

The Taliban, Afghanistan’s main Islamic insurgency group, denied involvement in either attack. The violence could further undermine a peace process in the wake of a deal signed between the United States and the Taliban in February, which envisages the start of talks among key Afghan figures, including government representatives, and the Taliban.

Relentless attacks have also left Afghan authorities ill-prepared to face the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 4,900 people in the country and killed at least 127.

No organization claimed responsibility for the third grim killing Tuesday in the eastern Khost province, where a bomb planted in a cart in a market left a child dead and 10 others wounded.

The IS, meanwhile, claimed it was behind a spate of attacks on Monday in Kabul when four bombs, one placed under a garbage bin and the other three by the roadside, went off in the northern part of the city, wounding four civilians, including a child.

The Afghan intelligence service said in a statement later Monday that the agency has arrested an IS leader in the region, Zia-ul Haq, also known as Shaikh Abu Omer Al-Khorasani.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.