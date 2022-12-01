Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

72-year-old German hospital patient arrested for allegedly switching off roommates ventilator

German patient was annoyed by the sound the ventilator made, turned it off twice

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator - twice - because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday.

The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

Police and prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman's ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

VENTILATOR SHORTAGE DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS FORCING DOCTORS TO DECIDE WHO LIVES OR DIES

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, still requires intensive care, authorities said.

Respirators in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Mannheim. A 72-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly switching off her roommate's respirator in Mannheim.

Respirators in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Mannheim. A 72-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly switching off her roommate's respirator in Mannheim. (Uwe Anspach/picture alliance via Getty Images)

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect was brought before a judge on Wednesday and taken to jail.