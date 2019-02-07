Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pacific
Published
Last Update 21 mins ago

700 evacuated from New Zealand town as wildfire threatens

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – About 700 residents are being evacuated from a New Zealand town as a forest fire threatens the area.

Civil defense authorities on Friday decided to evacuate parts of Wakefield on the South Island. Authorities opened up a sports stadium as a welfare center and said they can accommodate people who don't have friends or family to stay with elsewhere.

Others in the town of 3,000 are waiting to hear if they will also be evacuated, and many are choosing to leave.

The wildfire has been burning since Tuesday and has spread to about 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres). It has burned down one house. Authorities believe it was started by sparks from farm equipment.

Other, smaller fires have also flared up in the dry region, including in the city of Nelson.