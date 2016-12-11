7-Year-Old Georgia Girl, Jorelys Rivera, Buried in Puerto Rico

Hundreds turned out for the Puerto Rico funeral of a 7-year-old Georgia girl who was killed earlier this month.

Jorelys Rivera was buried in a white dress and white flowers adorning her hair. Her casket was filled with some of her favorite toys.

A memorial service was held for Jorelys this past weekend in Georgia, where she lived, but her body was flown to Puerto Rico and she was laid to rest in her hometown.

Joselinne Rivera tells The Associated Press she appreciates her community's support following the death of her daughter.

She spoke Tuesday just before a procession to the burial plot in the town of Penuelas, where Jorelys was born.

Jorelys was abducted Dec. 2 after leaving the playground near her home in Canton, Georgia. Jorelyn had returned to her apartment to get sodas for her friends when she disappeared.

Her body was found days later. Police say she had been sexually assaulted, stabbed and beaten to death.

A 20-year-old apartment complex maintenance worker, Ryan Brunn, is being held without bond on a murder charge. The girl’s mother has called for the death penalty, calling Brunn “an animal” who “killed my little angel.” Brunn lived in the apartment complex where the family lived.

A gathering for Jorelyn last Saturday drew hundreds to the First Baptist Church in Georgia, where doves were released at the end of the service. It was followed by a private ceremony at a local funeral home.

Based on reporting by The Associated Press.

