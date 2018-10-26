Expand / Collapse search
5 killed, hundreds injured in latest Gaza border protests

By Trey Yingst | Fox News
Protesters run when burn tires near the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of east of Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

ISRAEL-GAZA BORDER – Five Palestinians died and hundreds more were injured after protests erupted for the 31st Friday in a row along the Gaza border with Israel.

According to the Israeli Defense Force, 16,000 people gathered along the fence with Israel. Some threw firebombs and grenades, while the Israelis responded with live ammunition.

"IDF troops operated in the face of terror and are determined to continue defending Israeli civilians," The IDF said in a statement.

The Palestinian health ministry said 232 people were injured and confirmed that five were killed in various locations along the Gaza strip.

Protesters chant slogans while waves their national flags as others burn tires near the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel during a protest east of Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

The demonstrations come after eight Israeli airstrikes on Thursday in response to a rocket attack on Wednesday fired from Gaza.

Amid violent border demonstrations and occasional rocket fire, an Egyptian delegation has been working closely with Israel and Hamas to develop a settlement agreement that would ease blockade restrictions for Gaza's residents. Early reports indicate this deal would include a larger fishing zone in Gaza and allow more construction supplies to enter the 25-mile strip of land.

In addition to demonstrations in Gaza Friday, smaller protests took place in the West Bank. One Palestinian was reportedly killed during those clashes near Ramallah.

Trey Yingst currently serves as a Jersualem-based general assignment reporter for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in August 2018.