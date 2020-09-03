Expand / Collapse search
Published

5 children found dead in German home; mother flees with surviving child, jumps in front of train: police

Police say the victims ranged in age from 1 to 8

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
The bodies of five children were found in a home in Germany Wednesday and the mother, who fled with a sixth child, flung herself in front of a train, police said.

"The lifeless bodies were found in a private house on Hasselstrasse in Solingen," a police spokesperson told Sky News 24.

Police said the victims were aged 1, 2, 3, 6 and 8 years old, respectively, Bild reported.

A forensic officer leaves a house, where five dead children were found in Solingen, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Police say the five children have been found dead at an apartment in the western German city, and their mother is suspected of killing them. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Authorities made the grisly discovery after receiving a call around 1:45 p.m. local time from the children's grandmother that her 27-year-old daughter had killed the children and escaped with an 11-year-old.

“Unfortunately, this proved to be the case,” Weiand said. “At the moment, we assume that the 27-year-old mother was responsible.

“The mother threw herself in front of a train in Duesseldorf and is badly injured. At the moment she is being treated in hospital,” he added. “There is one more child that survived.”

Police secure a street where five dead children were found in an apartment house in Solingen, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

The 11-year-old was unharmed and returned to the grandmother, the Mirror reported.

Police are still trying to piece together what led to the incident. The causes of the deaths have not yet been determined.

