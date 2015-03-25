4-year-old girl mauled by dog in Bolivia to fly to Boston for reconstructive surgery

Doctors in Bolivia say a 4-year-old girl who was unconscious for nearly three weeks after being mauled in the face and body by a Rottweiler is conscious and ready to fly to Boston for reconstructive surgery.

The case of Rosalia has been closely watched by Bolivians. Doctors say it also drew the attention of the Boston Children's Hospital, which offered to send a plane to pick up the girl.

Rosalia was unconscious following the May 24 attack until last Wednesday, when she woke up and asked for her mother.

Dr. Alfredo Rodriguez at the Bolivian children's hospital said Tuesday that Rosalia is out of the most critical stage and is ready to travel.

Authorities in Bolivia say they expect the plane from the Boston hospital to arrive Thursday.