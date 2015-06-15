Expand / Collapse search
4 contenders vie to lead UK's Labour Party, seeking way back to power after 2 election defeats

    Yvette Cooper makes a speech in support of her Labour Party leadership campaign in London, Monday June 15, 2015. There are four candidates to succeed Ed Miliband as leader of Britain's Labour Party, with Shadow health secretary Andy Burnham, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and shadow health minister Liz Kendall and veteran left-winger Jeremy Corbyn. (Jonathan Brady / PA via AP) UNITED KINGDOM OUT - NO SALES - NO ARCHIVES (The Associated Press)

    Candidate for the position of leader of the British Labour Party, Andy Burnham gives a speech during a visit to the Arriva train maintenance centre in Crewe, England, Monday June 15, 2015. There are four candidates to succeed Ed Miliband as leader of the Labour Party, with Shadow health secretary Andy Burnham, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and shadow health minister Liz Kendall and veteran left-winger Jeremy Corbyn. (Lynne Cameron / PA via AP) UNITED KINGDOM OUT - NO SALES - NO ARCHIVES (The Associated Press)

LONDON – Two former Cabinet ministers are among four lawmakers vying to lead Britain's Labour Party, which is looking for a new chief after losing last month's election to Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives.

Former Health Secretary Andy Burnham, ex-Work and Pensions Secretary Yvette Cooper and legislators Liz Kendall and Jeremy Corbyn secured nominations from 35 Labour lawmakers before a Monday deadline.

Burnham, Cooper and Kendall are from the mainstream of the center-left party, while Corbyn is a veteran left-winger.

The winner, to replace Ed Miliband, will be decided by a ballot of party members and supporters, and announced Sept. 12.

Labour governed Britain for 13 years from 1997 but is adrift after losing two successive elections.

In May, it was all but obliterated in Scotland by the pro-independence Scottish National Party.