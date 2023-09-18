Expand / Collapse search
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Italy, no damage reported so far

The epicenter of the earthquake occurred northeast of Florence near Marradi, an area considered at high risk for quakes

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Tuscany early Monday, geologists and firefighters said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake's epicenter was near Marradi, northeast of Florence, and it struck at 5:10 a.m., after some smaller temblors, according to Italy's institute of geophysics and vulcanology.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 struck Marradi, Italy, on Monday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. (Fox News)

The agency noted that the area is considered at high risk for quakes, citing in particular one in 1919 that struck Mugello, which was one of the strongest to strike Italy in the 20th century.

Italy's fire rescue team said they received some calls from worried residents but that to date there were no damages or injuries reported.