Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Italy
Published

3 students training to be Alpine guides in Italy killed in an avalanche

The teacher was also caught in Italy’s avalanche but survived

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rescue crews on Friday recovered the bodies of three students training to be Alpine guides who were caught in an avalanche along Italy’s northwest border with France, officials said.

The National Alpine Rescue Corps had suspended the search on Thursday due to bad weather after the avalanche in the Val di Rhemes, near the Gran Paradiso range of Valle d'Aosta.

AVALANCHE KILLS 6, INCLUDING MOUNTAIN GUIDES IN FRENCH ALPS

Val di Rhemes mountains are seen in Valle d'Aosta, Italy, on Sept. 01, 2021. An avalanche at the Val di Rhemes killed three students training to become Alpine guides.

Val di Rhemes mountains are seen in Valle d'Aosta, Italy, on Sept. 01, 2021. An avalanche at the Val di Rhemes killed three students training to become Alpine guides. (Roberto Carnevali/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Rescuers resumed the operation Friday and located the bodies, which were brought to Aosta for formal identification, the corps said in a series of tweets.

The three students of the national council of Italian Alpine guides were on a training run when the avalanche hit, the corps said. Their teacher-guide also was caught in the avalanche but survived and sounded the alarm.