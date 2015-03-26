3 American Students Detained in Egypt Reportedly Freed

Three American college students detained in Egypt on charges they hurled Molotov cocktails at security forces reportedly have been freed, according to several western news reports.

An Egyptian official said Thursday the three who attend the American University in Cairo were arrested on the roof of a university building near Cairo's iconic Tahrir Square. They were accused of throwing firebombs at security forces fighting with protesters.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Joy Sweeney told The Associated Press that the consul general confirmed around 6 a.m. Thursday that the young men, including her 19-year-old son Derrik Sweeney, will be released.

Derrik Sweeney, a Georgetown University student, was arrested during protests Sunday near Cairo's Tahrir Square. Also arrested was Luke Gates, a 21-year-old Indiana University student from Bloomington, Ind., and Gregory Porter, a 19-year-old Drexel University student from Glenside, Pa.

Joy Sweeney says she is elated and that she hopes her son will head home to Jefferson City, Mo., on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.