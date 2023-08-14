Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

2,000 Russians evacuated from Primorye region due to flooding

4,300 Russian residential buildings were flooded, 28 settlements were cut off

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in Russia’s Far East, emergency officials said Sunday.

The heavy downpours that flooded villages in the region were slated to bring double the monthly rainfall to some areas over the weekend, according to Russian state media.

"More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye," the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram.

RUSSIA TARGETS CITY OF ODESA WITH MISSILES AND DRONES; UKRAINE SAYS IT SHOT THEM ALL DOWN

Over 4,300 residential buildings were flooded and 28 settlements cut off by floodwaters, with 16 of the region’s districts affected.

Russian floods

Emergency service workers give assistance in a flooded village in Primorye region, Russia, on Aug. 13, 2023. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

On Friday, local officials said that downpours had already caused floods in seven districts and killed at least three people — a woman and two children, ages 10 and 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rain was from the remnants of Typhoon Khanun, which earlier battered Japan and the Korean Peninsula.