Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

200 firefighters in Mexico City battle huge blaze at wholesale market

Mexico’s fire was mostly under control after several hours

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Some 200 firefighters battled a huge blaze in Mexico City’s sprawling wholesale market Thursday night without any reported injuries.

The Central de Abasto supplies the capital’s other neighborhood markets, restaurants and other parts of the country.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the fire started in an area of the market where wooden pallets and crates are built and stored, meaning there was substantial fuel on a breezy evening.

CHICAGO FIREFIGHTER CRITICALLY INJURED WHILE BATTLING HIGH-RISE BUILDING FIRE ON CITY'S NORTH SIDE

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at the Central de Abasto wholesale market, the main food distribution center in Mexico City, on April 6, 2023. 

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at the Central de Abasto wholesale market, the main food distribution center in Mexico City, on April 6, 2023.  (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Flames leaped high into the night sky fed by swirling winds, but firefighters reported having the fire mostly under control after several hours.

The market’s administration said in a statement late Thursday that the fire started around 7 p.m. and affected an area that included 359 stands that produced and sold cardboard boxes, wooden crates and pallets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rest of the market selling produce and flowers would operate as usual Friday, the administration added via Twitter.

The market covers more than 800 acres in the capital’s most populated borough, Iztapalapa, and claims to be the world’s largest wholesale market. Thirty percent of Mexico’s food production is sold through the market, according to its website.