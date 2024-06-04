Expand / Collapse search
2 pilots confirmed dead after military training plane crashes in central Turkey

The crash occurred after the plane took off from an Air Force base near the city of Kayseri

  • Turkey's defense ministry has confirmed the death of two pilots after a military plane crashed during training.
  • The crash occurred after the plane took off from an Air Force base near the city of Kayseri.
  • The cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to authorities.

A military plane crashed during training on Tuesday, killing its two pilots on board, Turkey’s defense ministry announced.

The SF-260D training plane crashed into an agricultural field in central Turkey. 

The crash occurred after the plane took off from an Air Force base near the city of Kayseri.

The defense ministry said the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Middle East graphic

A military plane crashed during training on Tuesday, killing its two pilots on board, Turkey’s defense ministry announced. (Fox News Digital)

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that authorities have initiated an investigation.

Television footage captured black smoke rising from the wreckage of the plane among the crops in the field.