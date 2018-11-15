Expand / Collapse search
2 Navy SEALs, 2 Marines charged in Green Beret's murder

Associated Press
A military medical examiner ruled 'homicide by asphyxiation' killed 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Logan J. Melgar while on a secret assignment in Mali; national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports from the Pentagon.

NORFOLK, Va. – Two U.S. Navy SEALs and two Marines have been charged in the 2017 death of an Army Green Beret while they were stationed in the African country of Mali.

The Navy said in a statement Thursday that the unidentified service members face charges that include murder, hazing and obstruction of justice. Army Staff Sergeant Logan Melgar died June 4, 2017, in Bamako, Mali.

Authorities say in charging documents that the service members broke into Melgar's bedroom while he was sleeping, bound him with duct tape and put him into a choke hold that strangled him.

The service members are also accused of lying to Navy commanders and investigators about what happened.

The SEALs are based in Virginia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10 at a base in Norfolk.