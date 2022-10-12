Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

2 Canadian police officers fatally shot while responding to disturbance call

Ontario has had two incidents of officers being killed in shootings in the past month

Associated Press
Police north of Toronto said Wednesday two officers have died after being shot while responding to a disturbance call.

The South Simcoe Police Service said the shooting happened at a home in the town of Innisfil, Ontario, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said the suspect in the case also died.

Police said both officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where one officer died. They said the second officer later died after he was airlifted to a Toronto trauma center.

CANADA’S JUSTIN TRUDEAU VOWS TO HOLD IRAN’S ‘BLOODTHIRSTY’ REGIME ACCOUNTABLE AMID ONGOING PROTESTS

Ontario’s police watchdog agency, the Special Investigations Unit, was called in to investigate.

Two South Simcoe police officers were killed while responding to a disturbance call on Tuesday.

Two South Simcoe police officers were killed while responding to a disturbance call on Tuesday. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

CANADA TO BAN LEADERS OF IRAN'S ISLAMIC REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS FROM ENTRY

It is the second fatal shooting of an officer in Ontario in a month. Toronto police Constable Andrew Hong was killed on Sept. 12 while on break at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario.