2 Canadian police officers fatally shot while responding to disturbance call

Police north of Toronto said Wednesday two officers have died after being shot while responding to a disturbance call.

The South Simcoe Police Service said the shooting happened at a home in the town of Innisfil, Ontario, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said the suspect in the case also died.

Police said both officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where one officer died. They said the second officer later died after he was airlifted to a Toronto trauma center.

Ontario’s police watchdog agency, the Special Investigations Unit, was called in to investigate.

It is the second fatal shooting of an officer in Ontario in a month. Toronto police Constable Andrew Hong was killed on Sept. 12 while on break at a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario.