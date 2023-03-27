Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

2 Austrian police officers injured by climate protestors outside conference, 143 detained

The protestors were reportedly attempting to block roads outside the European Gas Conference in Vienna

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two police officers were injured Monday in scuffles that broke out when protesters tried to break through a police cordon during a demonstration against a meeting of oil and gas companies in Vienna.

Police detained 143 people and resorted to using pepper spray to break up the demonstration.

ACTIVISTS VANDALIZE SCOTLAND'S 'BRAVEHEART' MONUMENT IN CLIMATE PROTEST

Public broadcaster ORF reported that some protesters had tried to block roads leading to the hotel where the three-day European Gas Conference is being held.

Two police officers were injured in a Monday scuffle with protestors outside the European Gas Conference in Vienna.

Two police officers were injured in a Monday scuffle with protestors outside the European Gas Conference in Vienna. (Fox News)

Environmental activists have criticized the conference participants for pursuing further natural gas projects amid strong demand and high prices due to the war in Ukraine.

GRETA THUNBERG REMOVED BY GERMAN POLICE FROM SITE OF MASS-CLIMATE CHANGE PROTEST AT COAL MINE

Jasmin Duregger of the group Greenpeace accused gas companies of promoting their business at the expense of the climate "under the cover of energy security."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Activists hope to mobile for a large protest Tuesday against the conference, which is sponsored by Austrian energy giant OMV.