Europe

13 dead, 24 injured in nightclub fire in Murcia, Spain

This incident represents the deadliest nightclub fire in Spain since 1990

Associated Press
Published
Five people who were missing and feared dead in a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia have been located, a Spanish official said Monday. The death toll in the country's worst nightclub fire in 33 years stands at 13, with 24 people injured.

Francisco Jiménez, the national government representative in the southeastern region of Murcia, told Spanish National Television that no further bodies had been found and that there was no longer anyone missing.

Firefighters and police continued to search the damaged premises for clues as to how the fire started Sunday in the city of Murcia. They also worked to secure the interior of the building to avoid a possible collapse.

Spain fire

This image, courtesy of Bomberos/ayuntamiento de Murcia, shows a section of the nightclub's charred interior following a fire in Murcia, southeastern Spain, on October 1, 2023 (Bomberos/ayuntamiento de Murcia, via AP)

The blaze started around 6 a.m. in a nightclub and spread to two others nearby, Spanish state news agency EFE said. All the bodies were found in the first nightclub.

The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-staff on public buildings.

It was the deadliest nightclub fire in Spain since 43 people were killed in Zaragoza in 1990.