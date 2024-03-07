1 dead, 3 injured in fire at oil refinery in Iranian port city

One person was killed and three were injured on Thursday in a fire at an oil refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran.

The fire started in a furnace during repair work, according to state TV reports.

A 38-year-old man died, and the injured were taken to the hospital, with one in critical condition.

One of the three is said to be in critical condition.

In July, a fire at the same refinery injured eight firefighters after two oil tanks in a tank farm caught fire.

Similar fires have been reported from time to time at the port, which is located at the mouth of strategic Strait of Hormuz, as well as at other oil facilities in Iran.

The port is one of Iran's most important sites for imports and exports.

Authorities blamed similar incidents on decades of sanctions on Iranian industries, as well as hot summer weather in past years.