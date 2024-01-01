Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

1 dead, 21 injured in Austria bar fire on New Year's Day

Austrian police are investigating the cause of the fire, with a focus on a possible technical defect

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

One person died, and 21 people were severely injured when fire broke out at a bar in the southeastern Austrian city of Graz in the early hours of the New Year.

Austrian police said that the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a bar in the city center where people were attending a New Year's party.

One person, who has not yet been identified, suffered fatal injuries, Styrian state police said in a statement.

3 PATIENTS DIE IN AUSTRIA AFTER FIRE ERUPTS AT A HOSPITAL OVERNIGHT

At least a further three people are still in critical condition at a hospital's intensive care unit.

Fox News Europe graphic

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, suffered fatal injuries, and three others are in critical condition at a hospital's intensive care unit.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at the entrance of the bar, was not immediately known.

AUSTRIAN AUTHORITIES RECOVER TRAIN THAT WAS STUCK IN TUNNEL WHEN FIRE BROKE OUT

Investigators were looking into a technical defect.